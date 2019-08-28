Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position Upped by Pinebridge Investments Lp

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 65.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 19,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 48,538 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 29,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 4.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 228,190 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 721,199 shares stake. Maple Mngmt holds 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 61,035 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macquarie Gru Limited, Australia-based fund reported 419,532 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,336 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 0.51% stake. Harvey Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,010 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan And Com Ltd stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Massachusetts-based Middleton & Ma has invested 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). American Century Companies Inc accumulated 0.37% or 8.36 million shares. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Verition Fund Ltd Liability reported 36,588 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 307,719 shares to 59,163 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 93,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,540 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New Com (NASDAQ:LION).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD).