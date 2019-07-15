Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Cott Que (COT) as Stock Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 83.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 6,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $277.05. About 338,576 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 209,559 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cott to Present at the BMO Farm to Market Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Cott (COT) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Thomas Harrington on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377,256 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 845,806 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 282,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 38,122 shares. Hbk LP accumulated 80,206 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2.19 million shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 912,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc reported 66 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 151,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.25M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co stated it has 0.37% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Banbury Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.23 million shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj has 0.55% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Invesco Limited holds 21,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Arista Networks Has a Lot Riding on Its 4th-Quarter Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Targets 30% Upside for Arista Networks Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 11,400 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,129 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).