Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Upped Holding; Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding by $64.70 Million as Shares Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 138.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 513,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 885,310 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, up from 371,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 349,944 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 517,225 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,175 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,228 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01M shares to 13.65M shares, valued at $316.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,367 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.