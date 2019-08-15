Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Boosted Its Position; Unum Group (UNM) Position Has Upped by Paloma Partners Management Company

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 1.05 million shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 453.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 74,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 91,335 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 16,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 1.89 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.04% or 2.17 million shares. 110,937 are owned by Us Bancorp De. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership invested in 108,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 38,649 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 30,619 shares. Pnc Group reported 17,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,000 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Morgan Stanley invested in 511,113 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 32,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Hartford Inv Management Company holds 25,611 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 2.64 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Int invested in 0.01% or 75,915 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ftse China 25 Index Fu (Put) (FXI) by 559,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 39,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Put) (IWM).