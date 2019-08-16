Ariel Investments Trimmed Its Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holding by $1.11 Million; Valuation Rose; Chemical Bank Trimmed Its Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $605,388

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology Inc. (GSIT) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 158,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 11,295 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 10,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 816,759 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 88,132 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $45.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.