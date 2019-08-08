Ariel Investments Trimmed Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Stake By $552,807; Washington Trust Company Lifted Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Holding By $987,462

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) stake by 14.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 61,423 shares as Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI)’s stock declined 14.25%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 368,044 shares with $3.38M value, down from 429,467 last quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. now has $106.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 14,976 shares traded. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) has declined 22.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 23/04/2018 – Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas South Yard for $55 Million Cash; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Boosts Gulf Island Fabrication Stake to 7.9%; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Has Proposed That Gulf Island Invite Piton to Nominate Two Board Members; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island’s Hldrs Overwhelmingly Support Reelection of the Board’s Nominees; 19/03/2018 Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Project Awards; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island’s Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Reelection of the Board’s Nominees at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Gulf Island Delivers Petrochemical Modules for Ethylene Plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Calls for Gulf Island to Reduce Board Size and Lower Compensation for Board Members; 20/04/2018 – PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Gulf Island Fabrication

Washington Trust Company increased Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) stake by 16.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 19,362 shares as Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Washington Trust Company holds 136,006 shares with $6.94M value, up from 116,644 last quarter. Kraft Foods Inc now has $80.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 6.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

Ariel Investments Llc increased Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) stake by 1.74 million shares to 4.35M valued at $76.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 110,605 shares and now owns 3.81M shares. J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GIFI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.79 million shares or 4.07% more from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 17,246 shares. Ariel Ltd holds 368,044 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 12,582 shares. Bridgeway owns 103,600 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI). Geode Mgmt Lc owns 92,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5,677 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 150,800 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 145,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) for 21,510 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 2,068 shares or 0% of the stock.

Washington Trust Company decreased Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) stake by 13,204 shares to 217,314 valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,686 shares and now owns 62,986 shares. State Street Etf/Usa (MDY) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.