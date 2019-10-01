Ariel Investments Stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Has Trimmed by $11.18 Million as Shares Rose; Alpine Associates Management Position in Qep Res (QEP) Has Lowered by $810,474

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.96 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 42,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 92,635 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.48M, down from 134,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $283.9. About 1.26 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 571,431 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 249,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Tig Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.80 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 39,232 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 126,883 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2.22 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 70,500 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,168 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Clear Street Ltd Com accumulated 20,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 211,124 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 41,948 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500 worth of stock. Cutt Timothy J. had bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600 on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.05 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.