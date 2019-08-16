Ariel Investments Raised Viacom (VIAB) Stake By $3.10 Million; 5 Analysts Are Bullish FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $230 lowest target. $265.29’s average target is -8.89% below currents $291.18 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

Ariel Investments Llc increased Viacom Inc. (VIAB) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 110,605 shares as Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 3.81 million shares with $106.93 million value, up from 3.70M last quarter. Viacom Inc. now has $10.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4.33M shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $25.21 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

The stock increased 1.55% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $291.18. About 194,676 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT)

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 938 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 5,981 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 38,068 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt accumulated 30,834 shares or 1.5% of the stock. State Street owns 3.37M shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,969 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 76,083 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. 49,266 are owned by Bainco. Invesco Limited accumulated 509,122 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 193 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Com owns 3,300 shares. National Pension stated it has 105,865 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 6 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 166,759 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 31.17% above currents $26.05 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, August 14. Barrington maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Monday, February 25. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Loop Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) stake by 166,657 shares to 1.52 million valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,584 shares and now owns 134,976 shares. Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) was reduced too.