Ariel Investments Raised Masco (MAS) Holding By $381,966; Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 12 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cushing Renaissance Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.44 million shares, up from 1.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cushing Renaissance Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Masco Corporation (MAS) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 9,794 shares as Masco Corporation (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.17M shares with $46.05 million value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Masco Corporation now has $12.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 32,364 shares traded. The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Cushing Renaissance Fund for 53,464 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 442,147 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.08% invested in the company for 92,750 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Co Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A., a Florida-based fund reported 23,850 shares.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The company has market cap of $104.12 million. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as gas and oil services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 15.16% above currents $41.68 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MAS in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, September 19. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) stake by 81,300 shares to 601,256 valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) stake by 207,120 shares and now owns 22,999 shares. Tegna Inc. was reduced too.