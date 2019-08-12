Ariel Investments Position in Interpublic Group Of Cos. (IPG) Lifted by $4.03 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 191,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 6.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.17M, up from 6.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 81.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 31,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 38,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %)

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 538,288 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,456 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 2.28M shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 62,186 shares. Andra Ap owns 259,300 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 29,814 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 8,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.06% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Kcm Advsr reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 426,113 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 296,232 shares. 24,852 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd. Pnc Financial owns 150,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 2.41M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,931 shares to 441,788 shares, valued at $80.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 917,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 25.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Fil has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ajo LP accumulated 0.37% or 1.71 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 6,348 shares. Leuthold Gp Llc holds 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 23,934 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 38,250 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 296,962 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd owns 6,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 1.60M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% or 202,456 shares. 62,040 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Advisory Svcs Networks invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marathon Cap owns 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 28,715 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.21% or 3.49 million shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 30,818 shares to 97,975 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).