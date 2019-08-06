Ariel Investments Lowered Position in Bristow Group (BRS) by $3.16 Million; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Lifted Position

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72M shares traded or 31.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) by 42.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 3.16M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 4.33 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 7.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristow Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRS News: 24/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – EXTENSION COVERS SEVEN-DAY-A-WEEK COVERAGE IN UK SOUTHERN NORTH SEA THROUGH DEC 2021; 24/05/2018 – Bristow Secures Three-year Contract Extension in Norwich; 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – SEES FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE ABOUT $1.25 BLN – $1.35 BLN; 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $341.2M, EST. $363.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK BRISTOW SAID COMPANY WOULD START ITS ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Caledonia Investments PLC Exits Position in Bristow Group; 23/05/2018 – Bristow Group 4Q Loss/Shr $2.84; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bristow Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRS); 17/03/2018 – It summoned Britain’s ambassador to the country, Laurie Bristow, for a meeting on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported; 23/05/2018 – BRISTOW GROUP INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $341.2 MLN VS $323.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 408,581 were accumulated by American Century. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd accumulated 32,763 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hennessy Advsrs has 0.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 102,550 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 3,469 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc accumulated 0.04% or 8,747 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 9,275 shares. 68,422 are owned by Financial Counselors. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 39,680 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Management Inc holds 0.95% or 70,933 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company invested in 16,484 shares. 40,067 were reported by Raymond James Na. Westpac Banking owns 143,595 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 0.24% or 8,015 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 1.65 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold BRS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 30.37 million shares or 24.81% less from 40.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Grp One Trading LP has 38,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation owns 55,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public holds 11,869 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company has 238,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 22,594 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 111,995 shares. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) for 150,000 shares. Pnc Financial Gru accumulated 163 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,350 shares to 866,100 shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 88,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).