Ariel Investments Lowered Its Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Market Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Glovista Investments Has Increased Its Holding

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,217 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53 million, down from 927,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.00M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Omnicom Is More Attractive Than WPP – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Americans Spend More Time Behind the Wheel, Despite Reduction in Daily Mobility, According to Ketchum’s Daily Ride Index – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hl Fin Services Ltd Liability holds 1.20 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.53% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Texas Yale holds 0.02% or 8,212 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communications stated it has 10,299 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 43,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 108,350 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 28,000 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited stated it has 3.3% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Greenleaf Trust invested in 10,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 24 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Counselors stated it has 6,537 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.28M for 13.25 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 2,929 shares to 666,684 shares, valued at $76.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 106,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 18,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,049 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital invested in 15,226 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 38,148 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,099 shares. Paragon Management Limited invested 0.91% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 77,769 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Old Bancorporation In holds 9,296 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Rech And Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,961 shares. Bath Savings Tru has 0.91% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gradient Invests Limited Com invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Crestwood Advsr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 233,877 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated has 3.26 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 14,372 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unimpressive Dividend Hike To Come From Colgate – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Uber Unveils Long-Awaited IPO, Expected To Reach $100 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.