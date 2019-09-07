Ariel Investments Lifted Its Position in Lazard LTD (LAZ) as Stock Rose; Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined While Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 473,719 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 600,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.42 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.76M, up from 4.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 749,644 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 21/03/2018 – Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Raises Dividend to 44c; 16/03/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MGMT REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.51% IN FUGRO; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co. by 2,416 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $71.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.