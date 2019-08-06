Ariel Investments Lifted Its China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Position; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding Upped by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. Adr (CHL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 40,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.25 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 545,816 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 651.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 32,883 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 571,445 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week

