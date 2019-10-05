Ariel Investments Increases Holding in Baidu Adr (BIDU); Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Wellington Shields & Company Has Boosted by $367,200 Its Position

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 142,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.80 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander (NYSE:BSAC) by 38,933 shares to 679,761 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories Intl Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 30,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,507 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,525 shares to 50,442 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,575 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

