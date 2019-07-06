Ariel Investments Increased Stericycle (SRCL) Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Maintained by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 346,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.83 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.04 lastly. It is down 23.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) by 252,509 shares to 536,368 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gsi Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 158,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl accumulated 134,939 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Paragon Cap Management Lc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 15,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Company holds 0.76% or 55,942 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 740,376 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% or 15,678 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.08% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 25,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 11,733 shares. 105,353 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd has 7.41% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 4.11M shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 75,214 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares to 3,280 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,067 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).