Ariel Investments Increased Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding; Fort LP Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 10,350 shares as Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 866,100 shares with $41.70M value, up from 855,750 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc. now has $13.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Fort Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 39.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 6,227 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Fort Lp holds 21,937 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 15,710 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $84.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp accumulated 259,073 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Denali Limited Com reported 7,200 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 407,213 shares stake. Regions Corp reported 11,867 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 61,804 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 327 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Com reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd reported 500,202 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 73,950 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated invested in 12,239 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 436,791 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 14,236 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc. Raymond James Fincl holds 47,119 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,107 shares to 26,644 valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) stake by 109,784 shares and now owns 85,715 shares. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Beaten Down Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBGLY, NFLX, JE and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of stock or 5,075 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is -1.90% below currents $137.72 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, March 20. Raymond James maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc reported 2,275 shares. 9,758 were accumulated by Fire Inc. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 4,797 shares. Allstate Corp holds 41,570 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers has 0.27% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Lc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,409 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.58% or 23,636 shares. Washington Trust Company reported 83,139 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 4,519 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 7,249 shares. Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 8,736 shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acg Wealth has 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Fort Lp decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 27,873 shares to 80,623 valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 12,392 shares and now owns 41,472 shares. Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) was reduced too.