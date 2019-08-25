Ariel Investments Increased Fluor Corp. (FLR) Position By $4.07 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 450.00% above currents $2.5 stock price. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital. See BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) latest ratings:

Ariel Investments Llc increased Fluor Corp. (FLR) stake by 9.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 113,021 shares as Fluor Corp. (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $49.76 million value, up from 1.24 million last quarter. Fluor Corp. now has $2.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 2.66 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity. $16,600 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was bought by ASELAGE STEVE on Tuesday, March 12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $276.10 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Citigroup holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 26,921 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0% or 16,959 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability has 125,307 shares. 61,155 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 54,434 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,200 shares stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 6.04 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 16,200 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 3.51 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 1.33 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioCryst Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BCRX – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) was bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Dillardâ€™s, Home Depot, Jumia, Loweâ€™s, Slack, SQM, Target, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $1700 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 83.07% above currents $17.07 stock price. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.