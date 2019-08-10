Ariel Investments Increased By $5.51 Million Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake; Francescas Holdings (FRAN) Sellers Increased By 3.08% Their Shorts

Francescas Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) had an increase of 3.08% in short interest. FRAN’s SI was 11.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.08% from 11.17 million shares previously. With 76,400 avg volume, 151 days are for Francescas Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s short sellers to cover FRAN’s short positions. The SI to Francescas Holdings Corporation’s float is 32.62%. The stock increased 9.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 96,167 shares traded. Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has declined 96.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAN News: 23/05/2018 – TOWLE & CO REPORTS 13.58 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRANCESCA’S HOLDINGS CORP AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRAN); 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Hires Francesca Amfitheatrof for Watches, Jewelry; 27/03/2018 – Francesca’s 4Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – UNICREDIT CRDI.Ml SAYS SEVERAL FUNDS HOLDING CUMULATIVELY STAKE OF AROUND 1.6 PCT PRESENT ALTERNATIVE SLATE PROPOSING FRANCESCA TONDI, VINCENZO CARIELLO AS BOARD CANDIDATES; 10/05/2018 – Fred Alger Management Inc. Exits Position in Francesca’s; 27/04/2018 – RBS – FRANCESCA BARNES, GRAHAM BEALE,IAN CORMACK WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARDS OF RING-FENCED BANK ENTITIES AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM MAY 1; 26/03/2018 – Francesca’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 8 Days; 27/03/2018 – FRANCESCA’S HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECTS TO OPEN APPROXIMATELY 35 BOUTIQUES AND CLOSE ABOUT 20 BOUTIQUES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – FRANCESCA’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 10C TO 13C, EST. EPS 14C

Ariel Investments Llc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 21.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 83,513 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 466,330 shares with $30.87M value, up from 382,817 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $35.27 billion valuation. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 119,683 shares to 2.61M valued at $307.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Msg Networks Inc. stake by 222,596 shares and now owns 6.78M shares. Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 3,679 shares. 2.73M were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Com holds 5,506 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Town And Country Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.14% stake. Salem Counselors has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chemical Commercial Bank reported 7,266 shares. 154,914 were accumulated by Flippin Bruce Porter. Eaton Vance holds 116,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Llc reported 109,174 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13,097 shares. 3,102 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Stratos Wealth reported 4,381 shares stake. Fil Limited holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.2% or 578,262 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 28,109 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold Francesca's Holdings Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.33 million shares or 30.52% less from 30.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) or 148,175 shares. 240,812 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 19,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 14,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 199,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 18,559 shares. Pennsylvania-based Symons Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Iszo Capital Management L P holds 0.04% or 38,707 shares. Art Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN). Sib Limited Co owns 81,165 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Gp Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. CROSS RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 656,200 shares worth $343,254 on Thursday, May 16.