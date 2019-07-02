Ariel Investments Holds Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD); Unilever N V (UN) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,696 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.45 million, up from 410,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 1.91 million shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,241 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 170,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 991,320 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 29,989 shares to 399,970 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 109,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,715 shares, and cut its stake in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl Corp owns 26,800 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd reported 28,292 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,473 shares. Citadel Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.73 million shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability reported 77,712 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.08% or 2,750 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 457,643 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca reported 1.37 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,366 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 568,436 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.11% or 7,361 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 64,175 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock holds 10.48 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 60,000 are held by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Company.