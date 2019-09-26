Ariel Investments Holds Holding in Generac Holdings (GNRC); State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lifted Royal Gold (RGLD) Position by $1.92 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 105,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 430,194 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.86M, up from 324,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 198,171 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 18,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 93,521 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59M, up from 74,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 141,574 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,964 shares to 75,375 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,461 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 91 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 11,353 are held by Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Finance Advsrs reported 6,609 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.33% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York has 0.04% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). World Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Whittier Trust Company has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 17,320 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 2,000 were accumulated by Marathon Capital Management. Sprott owns 30,001 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Royal Gold (RGLD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold: Assessing If There’s A Limit To How High It Can Go – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,784 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $113.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 90,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.