Ariel Investments Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Lifted by $333,906; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Upped by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 666,684 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.42M, up from 663,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,508 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Llc stated it has 7,500 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 995,221 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.57% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 23,923 are owned by M&T Commercial Bank Corporation. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 0.05% or 32,556 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 3,290 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 204 were reported by Tci Wealth. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Seatown Holding Pte holds 42,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 199,248 shares to 682,556 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,644 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,354 are held by Great Lakes Ltd. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 16,000 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 392,421 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Vista Capital Partners Inc stated it has 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 225,811 shares. Btim reported 1.62% stake. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 22,934 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Hightower Tru Svcs Lta has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,318 shares. New England Rech Incorporated stated it has 8,058 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gladius Management Lp owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,522 shares. Fosun Int Ltd holds 13,324 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,866 shares. Ok reported 0.83% stake.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 58,030 shares to 134,610 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,409 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).