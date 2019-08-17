Ariel Investments Holding in Nokia Corp. Adr (NOK) Has Upped by $2.72 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NOK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 544,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 21.61 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.60M, up from 21.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.63M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Better Execution Needed to Move NOK Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Hot Stocks That Killed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia: My First Trade Idea Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nokia Corporation (NOK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co. by 2,416 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $71.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 81,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,982 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares to 45,162 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors has 22,756 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Callahan Advsr Lc reported 7,111 shares stake. Nomura Asset Limited reported 174,811 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 485,399 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd accumulated 3,959 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.17% or 25,258 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 8,715 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 10,601 shares. South Texas Money Management has 8,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Berkshire Asset Management Pa invested in 6,410 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has 1,585 shares. 166,612 were accumulated by Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.