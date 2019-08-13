Ariel Investments Holding in Mts Systems Corp. (MTSC) Has Cut by $6.03 Million; Main Street Capital (Call) (MAIN) Position Held by Susquehanna International Group Llp

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (Call) (MAIN) by 394.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 54,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 68,300 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 120,560 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (MTSC) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 111,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.61M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 37,183 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 49,274 shares to 31,926 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,700 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 162,084 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Parkside Financial Bank & Tru. Capital Advsr has 0.09% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 43,784 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 59,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Gru Inc reported 783 shares. Fincl Management Pro Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 27,471 shares. Guild Investment, California-based fund reported 39,892 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 110,579 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 30,576 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 108 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Glovista Invests Lc reported 14,168 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 5,771 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Parametric Port Associate Limited Co reported 70,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,175 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 18,487 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Lp. 4,141 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.67M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 35,999 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability accumulated 7,023 shares. Select Equity Gru Lp stated it has 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 12,170 shares to 902,957 shares, valued at $73.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.