Ariel Investments Holding in International Speedway Corp. (ISCA) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Mathes Company Decreased Its Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $338,100 as Shares Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp. (ISCA) by 72.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 242,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,004 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 332,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 410,317 shares traded or 153.48% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Speedway declares $0.41 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 61,904 shares to 615,223 shares, valued at $58.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) by 600,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Highwoods Properties CEO to retire this fall – Triangle Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Let the Sun Shine: 26K+ Con Edison Customers Reach Milestone in Solar Generation – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sunrun Has Found a Way to Crack Energy Storage Markets – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

