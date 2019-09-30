Ariel Investments Has Upped Carmax (KMX) Stake by $6.40 Million; Smead Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40 million, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 635,577 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 74,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 417,221 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.23M, up from 342,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 781,489 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 584,385 shares to 199,408 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 173,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,195 shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Shorts Circle CarMax Stock Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “AutoZone’s Drop and the Buying Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company invested in 6,069 shares. 3,818 are held by Ballentine Limited Company. 1,000 were reported by Covington Management. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 0.26% or 53,010 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Check Capital Management Ca invested in 802,945 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tdam Usa invested in 0.36% or 58,758 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.23% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 8,300 shares. Verus Financial has invested 1.23% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 52,008 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 20,795 shares.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Opioid plaintiffs fight bid to disqualify US judge before trial – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 102,780 shares to 233,942 shares, valued at $26.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,324 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.