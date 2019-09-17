Ariel Investments Has Trimmed Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake by $8.66 Million as Share Price Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Advance Auto Parts (Call) (AAP) as Stock Price Declined

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 173,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 293,195 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, down from 466,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 4.06 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (AAP) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 680,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.66 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $155.28. About 276,035 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 230,768 shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $23.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 18.66 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings.