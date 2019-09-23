Ariel Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Mattel (MAT) by $25.41 Million; Hikari Power LTD Lifted Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.26 Million

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 193,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56 million, up from 186,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 13.70M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.54 million, up from 11.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 1.21M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Become Chairman, Effective Election at Annual Meeting May 17; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL: YNON KREIZ NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4,045 shares to 640,937 shares, valued at $92.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 130,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 174,749 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 220 shares. Gradient Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 13 shares. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,675 shares. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 1.52 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Dynamic Management has invested 0.65% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 165,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bollard Limited Liability Company owns 4,311 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 508,504 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru Company has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.29% or 209,394 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,330 shares. Somerset Trust Communications reported 21,676 shares stake. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 12,236 shares. Winfield Assocs owns 6,102 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,718 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 5.90 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited invested 0.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). City Holdings holds 19,010 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,470 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Lc owns 8,658 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Baltimore holds 38,066 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.