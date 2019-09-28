Ariel Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Bok Financial Corp. (BOKF) by $4.22 Million as Shares Declined; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Visa (V) Holding by $1.30 Million; Shares Rose

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Bok Financial Corp. (BOKF) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 56,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 959,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.40 million, up from 902,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 80,997 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: INFLATION FOR THIS YR WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LEVEL PROJECTED IN JAN; 02/04/2018 – Korean Bonds to Benefit as BOK Can’t Justify Hike: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 06/03/2018 S.KOREA PARLIAMENT TO HOLD HEARING ON BOK LEE MARCH 21: EDAILY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: RECOVERY IN S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO CONTINUE; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government Will Gradually Disclose Foreign Exchange Intervention Details — Finance Ministry, BOK; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: EFFORTS TO CURB HHOLD DEBT GROWTH NEED TO CONTINUE; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH N.KOREA RISKS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 7,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 10,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold BOKF shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 95 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 65,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.03% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ameriprise owns 297,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank accumulated 483 shares or 0% of the stock. 466 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 19,992 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 90,271 shares. 1,630 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.15% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 95,492 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 4,278 shares to 706,227 shares, valued at $83.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 435,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 1.7% or 274,942 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Com owns 2.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,218 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 103,097 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 2,006 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Securities holds 1.35% or 22,987 shares. Madison Investment holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 345,051 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru accumulated 24,056 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment stated it has 25,899 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers holds 1.63% or 20,315 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.92% or 248,010 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.1% or 4.24 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 109 shares stake. Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 283,249 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 7,734 shares to 230,461 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,677 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).