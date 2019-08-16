Ariel Investments Has Lowered Its Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) Holding by $533,537; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Price Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 9,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.15M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 57,659 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 1.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares to 13,975 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,581 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 76,631 shares. Allstate reported 0.03% stake. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 281 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.61% or 160,769 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5.48M shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 32,562 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Osborne Partners Management has 2.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 40,972 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,622 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.07% or 17.27 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 98,400 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 8,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 399,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,100 are held by Strs Ohio. Cambridge Investment Advsr has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 5,949 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0% or 6,580 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 20,839 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 56,114 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 10,620 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roosevelt Invest Group has 0.04% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 104,474 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 61,814 shares. Nuance Limited Liability Corp has 384,753 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 168,142 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). State Common Retirement Fund reported 49,980 shares.