Ariel Investments Has Increased Its Interpublic Group Of Cos. (IPG) Stake by $4.03 Million; Stock Price Declined; Parkwood Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $4.58 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $289.14. About 1.35M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 191,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 6.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.17 million, up from 6.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG Agency Brands and People Dominate the Ad Age A-List Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Receives Perfect Score on 2019 HRC Corporate Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) 43% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 917,942 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,644 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 29,814 shares. Shell Asset Communication reported 98,060 shares stake. 5.82 million are held by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Botty Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 6,600 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 18,480 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,421 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 323,485 are held by Jefferies Group Limited Company. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 3,043 shares. Cls Investments stated it has 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 27,352 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN, worth $199,988.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,292 shares to 79,249 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 11,642 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 7.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6,758 shares. Counsel has invested 2.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). L & S Advsr owns 3,228 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Howe & Rusling accumulated 17,307 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.8% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duquesne Family Office owns 640,211 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 1.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset stated it has 25,127 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.09 million shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.