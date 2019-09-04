Ariel Investments Has Increased Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position By $8.87 Million; Expedia (EXPE) Sentiment Is 1.57

Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 274 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 174 reduced and sold their positions in Expedia Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 134.86 million shares, up from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Expedia Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 192 New Position: 82.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) stake by 24.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 164,229 shares as Amdocs Ltd. (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 848,223 shares with $45.90 million value, up from 683,994 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd. now has $8.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 202,349 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.55M for 9.03 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 592,408 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE)

Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 2.87 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Js Capital Management Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 367,366 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 5.75% in the stock. Hhr Asset Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 488,688 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Expedia Differ From Booking.com? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic-Commerce Outlook: Rich Valuation Limits Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 31.65 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sky Italia Awards Amdocs Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement to Enhance Customer Experience and Operational Efficiencies in Support of its Move into Fixed Broadband – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased International Speedway Corp. (NASDAQ:ISCA) stake by 242,373 shares to 90,004 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) stake by 162,852 shares and now owns 1.96 million shares. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.