Ariel Investments Has Cut Stake in Team (TISI) by $505,784 as Share Value Declined; As Kennedy (KW) Stock Value Declined, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased by $850,521 Its Position

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 221,953 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Team Inc. (TISI) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 29,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Team Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.02M market cap company. It closed at $16.77 lastly. It is down 26.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 09/03/2018 – Team Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 30 Days; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,368 activity. Martin Craig L had bought 20,000 shares worth $303,954 on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 137.50% or $0.77 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. TISI’s profit will be $6.36 million for 19.96 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 81,000 shares to 196,400 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 140,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $282,555 activity.

