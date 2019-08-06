Ariel Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Mts Systems Corp. (MTSC) by $6.03 Million; Zillow Group (Z) Position Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (MTSC) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 111,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.61M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 197,026 shares traded or 34.01% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 16,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 49,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 33,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.72 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 123,305 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,819 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.01% or 602,502 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,605 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 31,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 58,260 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Llc holds 47,030 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pnc Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,159 shares. 32,515 were reported by Mairs. Sei Invs Com has 34,386 shares. American International Group Inc owns 13,506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 27,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Com has invested 0.17% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 14,118 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54,538 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $288.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS) by 67,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.