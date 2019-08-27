Ariel Investments Has Boosted Its Stake in Baidu Adr (BIDU) by $17.51 Million; Ceva (CEVA) Valuation Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Increased by $3.87 Million Its Stake

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 148,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 86,436 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 30/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS CEVA, IMS WORLDWIDE ENTER ALLIANCE FOR FTZ USA; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Ceva; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 11C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 106,748 shares as the company's stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.77 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 92,201 shares to 233,058 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 26,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,826 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,268 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Company. Morgan Stanley holds 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Geode Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 267,391 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 3.31 million shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 417,766 are owned by Baillie Gifford &. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.03% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Comerica Bank reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 52,649 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Herald Inv Mngmt Ltd has 2.32% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 338,382 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,995 shares.



Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 54,221 shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $124.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 360,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

