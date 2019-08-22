Ariel Investments Has Boosted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Stake by $46.18 Million; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Shares Rose, Harding Loevner LP Has Cut by $117.40 Million Its Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 242.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 782,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.98 million, up from 323,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12 million, down from 7.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 443,704 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.11% stake. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 41,455 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 64,403 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 367,415 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.15% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Highstreet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.08% or 6.26M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 13 shares. James Investment Inc accumulated 73,030 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Com holds 7,914 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 18,002 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 276,279 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 760,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 376,844 shares to 376,889 shares, valued at $443.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $925.51M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.