Ariel Investments Has Boosted Its Holding in Perceptron (PRCP) by $1.64 Million; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holds Holding in Meritage Homes (MTH)

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 233,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 944,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 million market cap company. It closed at $4.11 lastly. It is down 46.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,744 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 33,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 670,007 shares traded or 105.32% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold PRCP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Management, California-based fund reported 142,191 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 28,600 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 173,993 shares. Northern Tru holds 32,809 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.01% or 10,143 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Harbert Fund Advisors invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 52,634 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 27,422 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Llc has 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Punch And Assocs Mngmt has 585,644 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 304,083 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). 271,036 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Com Mn.

More notable recent Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Perceptron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRCP) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Why Perceptron Stock Can Reward Investors With a 50% Gain – Profit Confidential” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Perceptron (PRCP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. Van Valkenburg Richard bought $22,200 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 14,803 shares to 230,119 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 116,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,519 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 750 shares. The insider Lord Phillippe sold $24,165.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 428,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,046 shares. Connable Office reported 7,438 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 242,431 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 5,522 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 48,756 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 39,043 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 3,861 shares. Victory Capital owns 616,234 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 6,653 shares. 380,414 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. Blackrock holds 6.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 7,600 shares.