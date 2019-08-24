Ariel Investments Decreased Telenav (TNAV) Stake by $5.51 Million; Share Price Rose; As Sun Communities (SUI) Valuation Rose, Adelante Capital Management Raised Stake

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Telenav Inc. (TNAV) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 917,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 562,771 shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 67,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 444,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74M, up from 377,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 490,091 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 29,200 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,721 were reported by First Tru Lp. Hanseatic Mngmt has 1,255 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Dupont Cap Corp holds 22,571 shares. 2,213 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). 717,000 were accumulated by Pggm Invests. Meeder Asset has 13 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Brown Advisory reported 4,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 98,070 shares. Raymond James Advisors holds 0% or 7,610 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares to 770,165 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $839,058 activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 39,709 shares to 393,751 shares, valued at $35.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 447,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% or 2,354 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 1.71 million shares. Ancora Limited Co reported 242,786 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 500 shares. Citigroup has 8,176 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 25,547 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 20,700 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 66,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Lc owns 2.57 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Spark Limited Liability accumulated 15,877 shares. Prelude Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 300 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 47,637 shares. Optimum Advsr invested in 5,000 shares.