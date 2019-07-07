Ariel Investments Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.40 Million as Stock Declined; As Nucor Corp. (NUE) Shares Declined, Opus Investment Management Raised by $870,000 Its Stake

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 32,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.26M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.82 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White Inc Ny holds 141,867 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 11,179 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 90,010 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 28.27M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 67,480 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,787 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0.24% or 152,751 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 2.19M shares. Sei owns 70,225 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 144,424 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) by 600,123 shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $195.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 16,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. (NYSE:PM).

