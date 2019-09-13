Ariel Investments Decreased Position in Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) as Share Value Rose; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 56,958 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 49,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 2.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 55,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.23% . The hedge fund held 481,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 536,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 18,968 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 19.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – IDIQ CONTRACT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2017, NOW HAS VALUE OF $18.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Purchase Orders for T-38C Aircraft Modification Kits; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – AT QTR-END, TOTAL BACKLOG AT $373.3 MLN WITH MULTI-YEAR DEFENSE CONTRACTS COMPRISING 78%; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY FOR $9.0M IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures To Acquire Welding Metallurgy, Inc; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES – DECREASE IN F-16 PROGRAM REV IS TIMING ISSUE & EXPECT REV FROM PROGRAM TO GROW IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – QTRLY REV DECLINED YOY ATTRIBUTABLE TO LOWER REV FROM F-16 WING COMPONENTS & E-2D OUTER WING PANEL KITS; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – DEAL FOR $9.0 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 1Q Rev $18.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bankshares In has invested 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 33,323 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. California-based Fairview Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 12,753 were accumulated by Saybrook Capital Nc. Amica Mutual invested 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Communication holds 25,017 shares. Pettee Inc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,957 shares. Strs Ohio holds 946,644 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 2.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 6.47M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Summit Asset Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,273 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 42,409 shares. Essex Comm Ltd holds 1.05% or 58,605 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

