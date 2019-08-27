Ariel Investments Decreased Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position By $721,800; Avery Dennison (AVY) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) stake by 19.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 360,900 shares as Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)’s stock rose 57.14%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.47M shares with $3.74M value, down from 1.83M last quarter. Aspen Aerogels Inc. now has $145.80M valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 79,725 shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50's average target is 3.15% above currents $112.94 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1,667 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 496,100 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 40,525 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 9,517 shares. 52,297 were reported by Northern Tru. Ariel Invs Ltd holds 1.47 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 375,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 33,500 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 440 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc). 9,475 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) stake by 544,553 shares to 21.61M valued at $123.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) stake by 39,206 shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 39.89 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Avery Dennison Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,964 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 822,317 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 1.59M shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca accumulated 3,100 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability reported 3,119 shares stake. Fulton Bank Na holds 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 2,093 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 215 shares. Regions Corporation owns 4,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20 were accumulated by First Interstate Financial Bank. 3,500 are owned by C Worldwide Gp Holdg A S. Financial Counselors Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 59,851 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 4,268 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc holds 0.57% or 23,100 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated stated it has 13,222 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.12% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 174,506 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C