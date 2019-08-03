Ariel Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Kindred Biosciences (KIN); As Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Valuation Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Holding

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 621,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.17M market cap company. The stock increased 10.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 213,373 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 289,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.52 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 27/04/2018 – RBI: RESTRICTION ON TATA CHEMICALS’ SHR PURCHASE WITHDRAWN; 30/05/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES 4Q LOSS 6.82B RUPEES VERSUS 13.7B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS TO GIVE SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – TATA, DTTECH TO BUILD CLOUD-BASED NETWORK FOR AFRICAN MOBILE; 26/04/2018 – SecBI to Present “Autonomous Investigation” at Tata Consultancy Services Innovation Forum 2018; 16/05/2018 – INDIA’S TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 146.88 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS OF 11.68 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Motors for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 23/05/2018 – Jaguar Land Rover’s Europe Sales Drop Damps Tata Motors Profit; 03/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS – TO RECEIVE 1 BLN RUPEES UPFRONT, AND A DEFERRED CONSIDERATION OF 3 PCT OF REVENUE GENERATED FROM IDENTIFIED PROJECTS

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kindred Biosciences to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kindred Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Strong Buy Stocks Trading at Killer Entry Points – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) by 252,509 shares to 536,368 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 29,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Park West Asset Management Ltd reported 6.74M shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 142 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Granite Inv Prns Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 47,505 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 16,545 were reported by Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,659 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,739 shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc reported 10,000 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 181,300 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $181.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 113,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.