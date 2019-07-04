Ariel Investments Boosted Orbcomm (ORBC) Position By $3.16 Million; Shorts at Cyberoptics (CYBE) Lowered By 2.04%

Ariel Investments Llc increased Orbcomm Inc. (ORBC) stake by 27.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 526,237 shares as Orbcomm Inc. (ORBC)’s stock declined 17.53%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 2.41 million shares with $16.36 million value, up from 1.89M last quarter. Orbcomm Inc. now has $594.38M valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 205,479 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had a decrease of 2.04% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 327,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.04% from 334,000 shares previously. With 31,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 4.75%. The stock decreased 6.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 99,977 shares traded or 230.48% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 105 shares. 16,501 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 605,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 6,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 350,053 were reported by Vanguard Incorporated. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 14,600 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 37,305 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 114,720 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.74% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 98,060 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 6,710 shares. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.25% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). State Street stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 124,285 shares. Northern Corporation reported 32,681 shares stake. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 221,197 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $90.97 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity. Kulkarni Subodh K bought $8,740 worth of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) on Wednesday, May 1.

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Gsi Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) stake by 158,337 shares to 1.48M valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 3,215 shares and now owns 9,671 shares. Tegna Inc. was reduced too.