Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.90 N/A -2.92 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 149.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.