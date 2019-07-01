Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 24.16 N/A -2.92 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.