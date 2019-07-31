Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.07 N/A -2.92 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.