Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 24.16 N/A -2.92 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 57.08% and its consensus price target is $17.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.