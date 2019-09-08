Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 27.99 N/A -2.88 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 175.37% and its average target price is $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 22%. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.