Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.76 N/A -2.88 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.