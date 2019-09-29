Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) Reaches $6.57 Yearly Low; CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (CLZNF) SI Increased By 5.11%

The stock of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.18 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.57 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $58.55 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $6.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.51M less. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 5,838 shares traded. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. CLZNF’s SI was 2.00 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 1.90M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19954 days are for CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)’s short sellers to cover CLZNF’s short positions. It closed at $20.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. It operates in four divisions: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides flame retardants, polymer additives, and waxes for plastics, coatings, inks, and other special applications; catalysts for petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalysts markets; and bentonite based specialty products for oil purification, foundry additives, cargo and device protection, sediment management, civil engineering, waste water treatment, clay specialties, paper and detergent additives, PVC stabilizers, BTX-catalysts, and kerosene and jet fuel purification industries.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $58.55 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients.

Analysts await Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.86 earnings per share, up 46.91% or $0.76 from last year’s $-1.62 per share. After $-1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.50% EPS growth.